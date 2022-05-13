Clearing skies to end the work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After strong and severe thunderstorms with damaging winds swept through Siouxland last night, we are starting to clear the skies as we end the work week here in Siouxland.

This morning temperatures are sitting near 60 degrees for most of the region with a light southwestern breeze finally settling down between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Where the storms tracked last night picked up some decent rainfall amounts, here at KTIV our rain gauge reported we got .66″ of rain from the storms.

Throughout the day today highs will get into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. A light western wind will blow through Siouxland between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, looks to be a quiet night. Lows will dip into the 50s with clearing skies over head and a light southeastern wind between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Looking towards the weekend a calm and mild weather pattern creeps in, with a few shower chances by Saturday night and early Sunday.

For all the latest weather details and a complete look at our 10-day forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.