Advertisement

Doctor details Brad Pautsch’s successful brain surgery

By Matt Breen
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KTIV) - For more than a year, KTIV has documented the progress of our colleague, Brad Pautsch, after he underwent surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his brain. For the first time, we’re hearing from Brad’s surgeon about the gravity of Brad’s condition last March, and the surgery that saved his life.

“This is a cross-sectional image of the lower part of Brad’s brain,” said said Dr. Quentin Durward, Surgeon. “In the center of this is this larger area-- this grayish, white mass-- which is the tumor.” The egg-sized tumor, in the balance and coordination center of Brad’s brain, had caused dizziness and vertigo to develop over a few short weeks.

“When you first got a look at the images of the tumor in Brad’s brain, what did you think?” asked Matt Breen. “Well, I was very concerned,” said Durward. “The CT and MRI scans gave us great concern that we were dealing with a tumor, that the tumor had malignant features, and that the tumor was causing pressure and that he needed urgent surgery to relieve the pressure and remove the tumor.”

“When you talked with Brad and Sally before the surgery, what did you tell them?” asked Breen. “I told him that he had no alternative,” said Durward. “That he had a condition that required urgent treatment.”

The risks were very real. “Any mistake of getting into the brain stem could have left him with a permanent, major deficit neurologically,” said Durward.

It took hours of precise, painstaking surgery, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, to remove the tumor. “I got what I referred to as the ‘gross total removal’,” said Durward. “What that means is that everything that I could see, and everything that I could detect using that sophisticated guidance system, I got out.”

“When you see Brad now, a full year later, what do you think?” asked Breen. “I’m just absolutely overwhelmed with joy that he’s looking as good as he does,” said Durward.

Thanks to the latest technology, Dr. Durward could see “real time” MRI images of Brad’s brain in the microscope he was using to separate the brain tissue from the tumor tissue. Ten years ago, the accuracy would have been five to ten millimeters. For Brad’s surgery, the accuracy was as close as one millimeter. That allowed Dr. Durward to get as much of the tumor out as he could.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look near Little Rock, Iowa.
GALLERY: A look at the severe weather that rolled through Siouxland on May 12
Severe T-Storm Watch
Severe thunderstorm watches issued throughout Siouxland
SkyWest Airlines logo over a blurred airplane image.
Sioux City requesting reduction in flights from Sioux Gateway Airport
Storm Team 4 Future Track
Damaging winds move through Siouxland
A vehicle pursuit ended with Iowa State Patrol troopers pulling the driver out of a burning...
Iowa State Patrol troopers pull driver out of burning vehicle after pursuit ends in flames

Latest News

Dr. Delaney-Nelson explains the symptoms and treatments for lupus.
Healthbeat 4: World Lupus Day makes disease visible
Mary Cornelius, a patient of Care Initiatives Hospice, got a chance to ride a horse Tuesday...
Siouxland hospice patient gets the chance to ride a horse as part of ‘equine therapy’
All mothers and babies are healthy.
3 sets of twins born on same day at Iowa hospital
Bird flu confirmed at Knox County farm with over 2M laying hens