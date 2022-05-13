Advertisement

East girls soccer sneaks past Le Mars 2-0

By Austin Tanner
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Before the really heavy weather got into the Sioux City area, believe it or some high school soccer actually took place! Sioux City East girls welcomed a Le Mars team that is still trying to earn their first conference win of the season. The Black Raiders we’re able to score two quick goals before the game was called on the account of the storm warnings ripping through the area around 5:30 on Thursday to win 2-0.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe T-Storm Watch
Severe thunderstorm watches issued throughout Siouxland
SkyWest Airlines logo over a blurred airplane image.
Sioux City requesting reduction in flights from Sioux Gateway Airport
Severe Weather Outlook
More severe storms possible for Siouxland starting Thursday evening
A vehicle pursuit ended with Iowa State Patrol troopers pulling the driver out of a burning...
Iowa State Patrol troopers pull driver out of burning vehicle after pursuit ends in flames
(Source: MGN)
Power being restored in Sioux County, IA

Latest News

Muskies win over the Tri-City storm.
Clark Cup Finals matchup set, Muskies prepare to take on Madison for title
Alise Brockhaus wins National Archery Championship
Lawton-Bronson’s Brockhaus named national archery champion, program’s second in five years
Heelan Falls to North
North boys hand Heelan first conference loss, West girls handle CBTJ
Muskies win over the Tri-City storm.
Muskies calm the Storm, make first Clark Cup Final appearance since 2017