East girls soccer sneaks past Le Mars 2-0

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Before the really heavy weather got into the Sioux City area, believe it or some high school soccer actually took place! Sioux City East girls welcomed a Le Mars team that is still trying to earn their first conference win of the season. The Black Raiders we’re able to score two quick goals before the game was called on the account of the storm warnings ripping through the area around 5:30 on Thursday to win 2-0.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.