Gov. Noem confirms fatality in South Dakota due to Thursday’s storm

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A powerful storm that moved through eastern South Dakota Thursday evening resulted in a fatality, officials say.

Gov. Kristi Noem spoke at a community briefing in Castlewood, Thursday night, addressing the response to storm damage along with a number of other state and local officials. During the briefing, Noem confirmed there was a fatality in the state, but did not say provide any other details. It is unclear where the death was reported.

Noem addressed the extensive damage in Castlewood and other surrounding communities, saying there will be “a lot of clean up to do.” She advised hotels are available in Watertown for residents needing a place to say.

The governor said she called up 50 South Dakota National Guard members to respond to communities across the state.

Noem said she will provide additional storm response details for residents on her Facebook page. She also said she will be visiting other hard-hit communities, including Arlington, Madison, and Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.