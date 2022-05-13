A little rain possible over the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After an incredible day of severe weather on Thursday, we got to enjoy a gorgeous day today with highs in the 70s with plenty of sun and a lot less humidity.

Now if you enjoyed Friday, I think you’ll love Saturday as well with temperatures, wind, and humidity all pretty similar.

Conditions will be comfortable tonight with lows in the low 50s under a clear sky.

A few clouds will return as we get into Saturday afternoon with highs a bit above average in the upper 70s and southwest wind shifting to the northwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Saturday night is going to give us a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms with lows in the low 50s and we’re not expecting severe weather in Siouxland from this system.

Some showers could linger through the morning hours on Sunday, but then we’ll be clearing out for the afternoon with highs a little cooler in the low 70s.

The start of the workweek will be looking good with lots of sunshine on Monday with highs in the upper 70s.

I’ll take a deeper dive into your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

