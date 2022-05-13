Save gas; ride your bike to work on Bike to Work day May 20th

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Trade your car for your bike and join the Sioux City metropolitan area’s Bike to Work Day event on Friday, May 20.

Ride your bike to the parking lot of the Chamber of Commerce at 101 Pierce Street between 6:30am and 8:00am for complimentary breakfast, giveaways, and health and fitness vendors.

Those who register will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win prizes donated by local businesses. Bicyclists will also receive food and drink vouchers for all-day specials at participating downtown restaurants.

If you are unable to bike your entire commute, bring your bike downtown and spend some time biking on the trails or around downtown before making your way to the Siouxland Chamber for breakfast and networking. This is a day for exploring the city’s bike paths and celebrating the benefits of biking.

More event details and the registration link can be found on SIMPCO’s website.

Participants are also encouraged to share their experiences and photos on social media using the hashtag #SCBike2Work.

