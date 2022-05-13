Severe storms blamed for 3 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Strong winds and a tornado caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest, where officials said another round of severe weather during a stormy week left three more people dead.

Authorities say a grain bin fell onto a car Thursday in Minnesota and killed a passenger, while two people in South Dakota died as a result of severe weather.

Both South Dakota deaths occurred in the southeastern portion of the state, officials announced in a press conference Friday morning.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead identified one victim as 61-year-old Wendy Lape of Wentworth. Milstead said she and her husband were driving near Colton when the storm hit. A chunk of wood came through a window of their vehicle and struck Lape. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The other victim was killed when a tree fell on her vehicle in Sioux Falls. Her husband and child had just gotten out of the vehicle when the tree fell, trapping her inside. A close family friend identified her as Annie Lanning. She was a teacher at Lincoln High School. Officials with the district confirmed earlier Friday that a teacher at the school recently died.

There was another weather-related death earlier this week in southwest Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist from Mexico City died Wednesday in a car crash.

More storms were forecast for Friday from the Upper Great Lakes to the southern Great Plains that could bring damaging winds and hail.

