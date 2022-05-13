Advertisement

Sioux City car dealership celebrates its 100th year of business

By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local business held a big celebration to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Knoepfler Chevrolet hosted a ribbon-cutting and food truck lunch Friday to mark the day.

The family-owned dealership was founded on May 1st, 1922. It began as a two-car, two-person operation in a 25x90 foot rented space. Now, the company business is located on a multi-building campus spanning across 7.5 acres of land in Sioux City

Currently, the company is operated by the 4th generation of family owners, Ben and Joe Knoepfler.

