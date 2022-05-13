Advertisement

Sioux County man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide

By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HULL, Iowa (KTIV) - A Sioux County man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide after striking a woman on her bicycle in September of 2021.

Seth De Jong, 27, entered the plea on Monday, May 9 in Sioux County.

Court documents say De Jong was driving an SUV near Hull around 6:00pm on September 3rd, 2021, when he struck 69-year-old Lorna Moss of Sioux Center who was riding her bicycle. Moss later died at the hospital/

Investigators have determined De Jong had been drinking.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 18.

