Siouxlanders honor and remember missing and murdered indigenous women with memorial walk

By Amber Salas
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Several people walked through the main streets of Downtown Sioux City Thursday afternoon to remember the lives of indigenous women who have been murdered or have gone missing.

It was a day for the community to come together to honor those who have been lost -- and to fight for change moving forward. Ten different Siouxland tribes from cities including Lincoln, Santee, and Omaha were there to make their voices heard.

“I think moving forward, organizing these events and keeping their memory alive. It’s the best way moving forward to just just keep it alive,” said Joshua Taylor, Memorial Walk Organizer.

Joshua Taylor, along with members of the Great Plains Action Society, got together to plan the walk throughout downtown. Local law enforcement also joined to show that Sioux City stands with them, and wants to be a part of the change.

“Now, it’s all about respect, keeping a good attitude, and coming together and kindness to look at, like chief said today, not to, but to listen to what’s going on, become teachable, what’s going on,” said Terry Medina, Great Plains Action Society board member.

Organizers say the partnership with law enforcement is key in moving forward. Those who have been affected personally and lost a loved one say it’s a proud moment to see everyone gather to speak out for change.

“I’m just proud. I’m proud to see everybody come out. The Winnebago tribe, Omaha tribe and Santee. It was a beautiful thing to see them all together and for us to try to put an end to this and try to get justice for all our lost loved ones,” said Nathaniel McCauley, son of Terri McCauley, a Native American woman that went missing in the 1980s and whose body was later found. The case is still open.

Family members and community members also gathered for a second event Thursday night, to share personal stories, and discuss how to stay safe.

