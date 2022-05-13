Siouxlanders march in support of nurses across the country

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Nurses and healthcare workers gathered in Downtown Sioux City Thursday afternoon to peacefully support the need for federally mandated safe patient ratios.

The nurses say for each additional patient a nurse takes, there is a 7-percent increase in mortality rate. They want to push for a federal mandate so nurses can provide the highest level of treatment while keeping all patients safe.

“We want our patients to be able to feel like they can come to the hospital and get the treatment and get the quality care that we want to provide to our patients and to our community. Because we care about what we do. And that’s the heart of all of us nurses is to try to do that,” said Bill Roethler, MercyOne Nurse.

Healthcare workers gathered here locally, but there was also a national gathering Thursday at our nation’s capital in Washington, D.C. Hundreds, maybe thousands, of nurses from across the country were at the nation’s capital to honor fellow nurses who have lost their lives.

And they’re fighting for change as well. Nurses say they want fair and realistic wages, and to feel safe at work. They say they’re tired of the violence against healthcare workers and they want a culture change to move past the biases and discrimination in the nursing profession.

Lawmakers are considering two bills to address some of those concerns. The nurses in D.C. say voicing their support is a big part of the march.

