The 10th Annual Siouxland Asian Festival celebrated in Sioux City Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was sunny and 75 on Saturday, making it a great day for food and live entertainment at today’s Siouxland Asian Festival.

This year marks 10 years of the festival that brings food trucks, music, and performers to Sioux City.

There was live dancing, a chance to draw some artwork, local vendors, and some delicious authentic food. Many families took full advantage today and enjoyed a fun day outside.

Firefighters from Sioux City Fire Rescue were also there to give kids a chance to ride in the fire truck.

