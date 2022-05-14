Bandits Name Familiar Face As “Interim” Quarterback

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Sioux City bandits remain undefeated in CIF regular season play. But trouble is afoot. Bandits star quarterback Lorenzo Brown pulled a hamstring during a drive against the Wyoming Mustangs and will need to sit out a week or two. So who could the Bandits bring in to replace the quarterback?

None other than former star and two time MVP Scott Jensen. Jensen who played his collegiate ball at Eastern Oregon is even a member of the Bandits Ring Of Honor alongside all three of his now coaches.

In his time in Sioux City jensen won two APFL championships in 2011 and 2012 and threw for over 9,000 yards in his first stint with the Bandits.

Jensen should fit right in with this crew his favorite target from back in the day Fred Bruno is still around and, the quarterback tried to play last season but a knee injury sidelined him after just one game.

But, when the Bandits knew they needed a quarterback Jensen was high on the list.

“We texted him probably on our way home from Wyoming,” said Erv Strohbeen Bandits head coach. ““Hey are you available this week?” probably him and Dillon Turner were the two guys we would’ve called and Scott was available so you know it works out, local guy, whos still got the itch to play, and knows our offense.”

Bandits play Saturday in Dodge City, Kansas against the Southwest Kansas Storm

