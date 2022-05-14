Advertisement

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church hosts Gyro Fest Drive Up

By Amber Salas
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is giving Siouxlanders the chance to grab some delicious homemade authentic Greek food all weekend at the Gyro Fest Drive Up.

The event is a smaller version of the church’s annual Greek Festival, and is a fundraiser to support the Church throughout the year. It’s a quick and easy way to grab Greek food with a drive through in the church parking lot.

The options include a Gyro platter with a gyro sandwich, spanakopita, and Greek fries, as well as a Greek salad option. The event will help support church ministries and Sunday school.

“We started doing this one in the spring and one in the fall, to just be a supplement to our Greek Festival. It’s one of our biggest fundraisers of the year. And these three events support all of our church ministries and programs, so we really need to, we really need to do these things to help the church,” said Leah Brockway, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Events Committee Co-Chair.

All of the food is being prepared fresh right on site at the church.

The drive through is open until 7 p.m. Saturday, and will open again Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

