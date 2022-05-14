Morningside University celebrates 124th graduation ceremony

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a big day today at Morningside University as the school honored the hard work of the class of 2022.

Morningside University held its 124th Commencement Ceremony this afternoon for undergraduate and graduate students. The university is celebrating all of the graduates who have worked hard to earn their degrees.

It is also President John Reynders’ last commencement ceremony. He is retiring after 22 years.

The graduates say it’s an exciting time to look ahead to the start of their careers.

“It’s pretty unreal to think that I’ve made it this far. And you know, today’s the day, it’s felt unreal for a couple of weeks that, you know, we it’s just all led up to this moment, I’m finally going out into the real world and starting my career,” said Colin Thimes, B.A. General Music.

Family and friends filled the stands at Elwood Olsen Stadium to watch the students graduate.

President Reynders also received an honorary degree at this year’s ceremony.

