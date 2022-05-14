Advertisement

Rain Chances Return Late Tonight into Sunday

By Austin Haskins
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a beautiful day Friday and Saturday, rain chances will return to Siouxland Saturday night into Sunday as a weaker trough of lower pressure moves through.

Rain will begin after 11 PM and last through about noon Sunday and a few isolated thunderstorms could be possible as well.

Rain totals will run from a couple hundredths to as much as a quarter to a half an inch.

Monday will be spectacular with lots of sunshine, light winds, low humidity and highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will return for Tuesday and also again Thursday into next weekend. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s the rest of the week before cooling into next weekend.

You can find the extended forecast and more details tonight at 6 and 10 pm!

