SCPD reports shots fired in Sioux City Northside

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department reports a shooting in the northside of Sioux City Saturday.

According to the SCPD, they received reports of shots being fired near Ingleside Ave. at 10:44.

They say once they arrived to the scene, they did not see any victims or suspects. They say they do have evidence of a shooting.

The department also reported that an adult male arrived at MercyOne with non-life threatening wounds.

This is all the information the SCPD can give out and they are investigating the situation.

This is an ongoing story. We will update the story once more information is confirmed

