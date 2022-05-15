Advocates gather downtown to speak out on abortion rights

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders gathered downtown on Saturday afternoon to speak out and express their feelings about abortion rights.

The group showed up with their signs outside of the Sioux City Public Museum before walking through the streets of downtown.

There were several guest speakers before the march began, including city council member Matthew O’Kane, and Iowa House District 1 candidate J.D. Scholten.

The group joins people across the nation, who are speaking out after the Supreme Court Roe Vs. Wade draft leak. Some in the crowd said it’s important to vote, since future laws on abortion could be in the hands of state lawmakers.

“This is essential today, for everyone who feels it has been underrepresented, and remains to be unrecognized by laws that affect them. Family members, students, they teach their children, their grandchildren. And this issue defines all barriers. We don’t have a label on who’s affected,” said Val Flanagan, Event Organizer.

Members of Siouxland Stand and the Great Plains Action Society were at the event on Saturday. Event organizers say education is important as a way to stay informed.

