Food Bank of Siouxland helps ‘Stamp Out Hunger’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Food Bank of Siouxland partnered with the National Association of Letter Carriers on Saturday for the 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Locals leave non-perishable food items in their mailbox or on their doorstep, where letter carriers pick them up along with the usual outgoing mail. They then sort it at their respective post offices, where food banks later come to pick up the items. The food then gets packaged and distributed to those who need it around the community.

“The letter carriers and the post office do a great job,” said Jake Wanderscheid, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Siouxland. “Picking it up from the mailboxes and everybody’s house. They get it to the central post office here in Sioux City, and then they sort it into some categories for us. Cans, bottles and jars, dry items. So that when it gets to the food bank, it makes it easier.”

The food bank had over 70 volunteers helping out on Saturday.

They’re estimating they received around 10,000 pounds of food from the Sioux City and South Sioux City Post Offices.

