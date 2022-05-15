Heelan girls win 5th straight against St. Albert

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the post season nearing teams across the state are simply trying to find their rhythm before the playoffs start. One team doing just that is the Bishop Heelan Crusaders.

The Crusader girls were winners of four straight entering their Friday matchup with St. Albert. Meanwhile the Saintes were winners of two straight entering the contest.

It did not take long for Heelan to establish a presence as a four goal first half essentially put the Saintes away. The two teams each put up a goal in the second to reach a final score of 5-1.

Bishop Heelan wraps up their regular season at 11-4. Their next game will be a postseason matchup against Sergeant Bluff-Luton on the 18th at memorial field. Start time is set for 6:00 PM.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.