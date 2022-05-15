How Iowa Storm Chasers help keep you safe

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Severe storms like the derecho this past Thursday present dangers to people in their path.

However, there are individuals whose job is to follow and capture these storms.

These individuals are known as storm chasers. They are responsible for going out during nature’s most violent storms and capturing photos, video and information to relay back to the National Weather Service and local towns and news stations.

So far in 2022, these storm chasers have been very active.

“It started off very eventful, and we’ve continued to stay with that,” said Zach Sharpe, President of the Iowa Storm Chasing Network. “Obviously this past week we saw numerous severe weather, even the derecho that moved through, you know, Nebraska and South Dakota. And obviously, this upcoming week looks to be active as well. And even extended, it looks like the end of May should still continue to be active as well.”

Sharpe explained that while weather radars are usually very accurate, they have difficulty detecting activity closer to the ground. This makes storm chasers’ jobs especially important for keeping their local communities safe and informed.

“At the ground level, which is where the tornado’s actually occurring, the radar may not be able to see the actual rotation happening, which is why storm spotters and storm chasers are relaying that information back to the minimum, and that’s the National Weather Service, as well as the TV stations,” said Sharpe. “So that way, we can get that ground confirmation and actually let you know that there is a tornado.”

Although going out in severe conditions can be risky, Iowa storm chasers stay safe by monitoring roadways to ensure they have an escape route and staying at least a mile away from serious storms.

