Muskies fall 3-2 in Clark Cup Finals game one despite third period comeback

Muskies fall in game one to Madison 3-2
Muskies fall in game one to Madison 3-2(KTIV)
By Austin Tanner
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After being absent from the Clark Cup finals for the last five years, the Muskies have finally made it back this season where they take on the Madison Capitals in their first trip to the championship round. The Caps opened up scoring mid-way through the first period, and ended the first on a fluke goal to take a 2-0 lead. Sioux City fought back and trailed by one half way through the third, but just could not get over the hump to take game one.

Muskies are back in action for game two on Monday night back down at the Tyson Events Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

