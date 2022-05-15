Sioux City Public Schools Foundation gives locals opportunity to “Adopt A Graduate”

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Public Schools Foundation is making sure that every high school graduate gets the full graduation experience.

They are currently accepting contributions for their ‘Adopt A Graduate’ program. The program helps purchase caps and gowns for students who otherwise might not be able to afford them.

Each year, the foundation helps over 75 students from all Sioux City public high schools get their graduation gear and celebrate the day with their families and peers.

“These kids deserve it,” said Karen Harrison, Director of Development for the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation. “They’ve worked hard just like every other student. They’ve spent the last 13 years in a school system and they’re graduating from Sioux City. We want them to be a part and have that celebration with the families that the rest of the kids do. And because they can’t afford a cap, gown and a tassel that shouldn’t limit them.”

It costs $50 to adopt a graduate.

The Public Schools Foundation is continuing to accept donations through the end of the 2022 school year.

If you’re interested in adopting a graduate, you can visit and donate here.

