Tracy earns goalie of the week honors

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This season the Sioux City Musketeers have been amazing spectators and the media with their phenomenal play. That includes Goaltender Alex Tracy whose performance all season has been outstanding. After some clutch performances last week. Tracy was named USHL goalie of the week.

Tracy against Tri-City went 87 for 94 on saves, not to mention pitching a shutout in game three to send Sioux City to the Clark Cup Finals. The future Minnesota State Maverick has only given up an average of 1.67 goals a game in the playoffs. and is 5 and 1 in the crease.

This is Tracy’s second goalie of the week award this season. Those Clark Cup finals start Sunday by the way Puck drops at 3:05 you can get all the coverage right here on KTIV.

