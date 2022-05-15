Advertisement

Train collides with pickup truck in Sioux City; Driver in critical condition

Authorities say the driver is in critical condition
By Nathan Bauman
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City authorities respond to call of a train colliding into a pickup truck with an adult male inside.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, the collision occurred on 46th and Cleveland St. near Highway 75 in northeast Sioux City at 11:14 Sunday morning.

The SCPD says a pickup truck got on the tracks and was stricken by a train. The driver was ejected from the truck.

The department says he has been transported to a local hospital. They state the driver is in critical condition but is expected to survive.

