Advertisement

Amber Heard expected to resume testimony in Johnny Depp libel trial

Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 27, 2022.(Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Amber Heard is expected to take the witness stand Monday for a third day of testimony in a libel suit filed against her by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

The high-profile trial is resuming after a one-week hiatus to accommodate a judicial conference. Jurors have already heard four weeks of testimony.

Heard has already spent two days on the witness stand and still has not been cross-examined by Depp’s lawyers.

Heard told jurors she was physically and sexually abused on multiple occasions before and during her brief marriage to Depp, which lasted from 2015-16. Depp has already testified and denied he ever hit Heard.

Depp is suing Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the 2018 article even though it never mentioned his name.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the driver is in critical condition
Train collides with pickup truck in Sioux City; Driver in critical condition
Scene of the Incident on 14th and Ingleside
SCPD reports shots fired in Sioux City Northside
Each year, the foundation helps over 75 students from all Sioux City public high schools get...
Sioux City Public Schools Foundation gives locals opportunity to “Adopt A Graduate”
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
A look near Little Rock, Iowa.
GALLERY: A look at the severe weather that rolled through Siouxland on May 12

Latest News

A firefighter sits on a swing next to a building destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv on...
In Ukraine and internationally, scenario darkens for Russia
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
6 months in, Biden’s infrastructure plan has 4,300 projects
Osito of Elk Point, South Dakota was featured May 16th during KTIV’s Dog Walk Forecast.
Dog Walk Forecast: Osito
A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at Midtown Bar and Grill...
5 killed, 8 wounded in violent St. Louis weekend