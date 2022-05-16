Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Flywheel Supply Power of the Past

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAIG, Iowa (KTIV) - A show from a auto parts store in Craig, Iowa is more than just about car parts.

Power of the Past is a show to bring people to the city and enjoy a variety of events. Kids can play in a bouncy house, you can ride old, restored tractors, and enjoy comedic and music shows.

The Flywheel Supply Power of the Past event takes place on June 3 to June 5 in Craig, Iowa.

For more information, you can visit their website here.

