Advertisement

Man drowns after falling out of wheelchair, into pool in ‘tragic accident,’ deputies say

A Florida man with limited mobility died after he fell out of his motorized wheelchair and into...
A Florida man with limited mobility died after he fell out of his motorized wheelchair and into his pool, deputies said.(Boggy via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTONA, Fla. (Gray News) – A 67-year-old Florida man using a motorized wheelchair accidentally fell into his pool and drowned Sunday afternoon in what officials are calling a tragic accident.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at a home in Deltona, located about 30 miles north of Orlando.

Deputies said they were called to the scene Sunday evening when the man’s wife returned home from work and found her fully-clothed husband floating face-down in their pool. The wife jumped into the pool and pulled her husband out and then called 911.

The wife told detectives she noticed the wheelchair was leaning over the edge of the pool with its right-side tires hanging over the edge, indicating that her husband fell out of his wheelchair and into the pool.

Upon investigation, deputies noticed the wheelchair was stuck on a hose that was lying on the deck, indicating that the man was trying to navigate around the hose when his wheelchair tipped, causing him to fall into the pool.

Deputies said the man was using a motorized wheelchair because he had limited mobility on his right side due to having suffered recent strokes.

The sheriff’s office said there are no signs of foul play and ruled the death a “tragic accident.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the driver is in critical condition
Train collides with pickup truck in Sioux City; Driver in critical condition
Scene of the Incident on 14th and Ingleside
SCPD reports shots fired in Sioux City Northside
Each year, the foundation helps over 75 students from all Sioux City public high schools get...
Sioux City Public Schools Foundation gives locals opportunity to “Adopt A Graduate”
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
A look near Little Rock, Iowa.
GALLERY: A look at the severe weather that rolled through Siouxland on May 12

Latest News

A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Authorities: Hate against Taiwanese led to church attack
The "Bean" sculpture at Millennium Park in Chicago is shown cordoned off after Saturday's...
Chicago curfew tightened after killing near ‘Bean’ sculpture
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Online diary: Buffalo gunman plotted attack for months
$100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket
‘I’m shaking’: Man wins first $2 million prize on $20 ticket from new scratch-off game
Police: Storm Lake man arrested after standoff Monday morning