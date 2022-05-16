Pleasant start to the work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Monday is looking to be a very pleasant spring day in the KTIV viewing area. Highs today are expected to get into the upper 70s and low 80s across the region with a light western wind between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies take over with a slight chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms moving in overnight. Lows falling into the 50s and a southeastern breeze between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow there is a slight chance we get some strong to severe thunderstorms across Siouxland. There is a slight and marginal risk for severe weather in several of our counties, especially in western and southern Siouxland. If storms are able to develop strong winds, hail, and even a tornado are all possible. Highs Tuesday will likely fall into the upper 70s with a southeastern breeze between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

More pleasant conditions return to finish the work week.

