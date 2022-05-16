Police: Storm Lake man arrested after standoff Monday morning

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man is facing multiple charges after a standoff early Monday morning in Storm Lake.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, Matthew Ung, 31, is charged with assault, child endangerment, false imprisonment, carrying a weapon while intoxicated and several other charges.

Police say at about 2:30 a.m. officers were sent to West 6th Street in Storm Lake for a reported assault. When officers got to the scene a victim alleged that Ung had pointed a gun at him. But before police arrived Ung reportedly fled the area and went to his Storm Lake residence.

Police say they received information that Ung was intoxicated with a firearm, damaging property and would not let a female inside the residence leave with a child, who was under the age of one. In response to this, the SLPD’s Entry Team and the Buena Vista County Tactical Team were sent to the residence and established a perimeter.

By 5 a.m. police say Ung exited the residence without further incident and was taken into custody. The adult female and child were found inside the residence unharmed.

Police searched Ung’s residence after the incident and reportedly found two handguns, a rifle, a shotgun and multiple magazines and ammunition.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.