Advertisement

Reversing Trump, Biden signs order to deploy US troops to Somalia

Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary...
Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin requested the deployment. (White House)
By AAMER MADHANI
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday signed an order to deploy U.S. troops to Somalia amid heightened concerns about the country’s Islamic extremist rebels, known as al-Shabab. The move is a reversal of President Donald Trump’s late-term decision to remove nearly all 700 Special Operator forces that had been operating there.

Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin requested the deployment “to reestablish a persistent U.S. military presence in Somalia to enable a more effective fight against al-Shabaab, which has increased in strength and poses a heightened threat.”

The official, who requested anonymity to discuss a decision that has been formally announced, said American forces already in the region would be repositioned.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the driver is in critical condition
Train collides with pickup truck in Sioux City; Driver in critical condition
Scene of the Incident on 14th and Ingleside
SCPD reports shots fired in Sioux City Northside
Each year, the foundation helps over 75 students from all Sioux City public high schools get...
Sioux City Public Schools Foundation gives locals opportunity to “Adopt A Graduate”
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
A look near Little Rock, Iowa.
GALLERY: A look at the severe weather that rolled through Siouxland on May 12

Latest News

A new curfew is in effect for unaccompanied minors at Chicago's Millennium Park.
Chicago teens given park curfew amid gun violence
The national average is now $4.46 per gallon, up 15.3 cents from a week ago, according to...
Only 3 states have average gas prices below $4 per gallon, report finds
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish...
Once neutral Sweden seeks NATO membership in historic shift
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Amber Heard tells jury Depp hallucinated at end of marriage
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden offers logistics support to ease formula shortage