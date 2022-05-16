Advertisement

Severe storms become possible on Tuesday

Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - What a gorgeous way to start our workweek with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

We start to see changes come our way tonight as clouds will be increasing and a chance of thundershowers will start to move in with lows in the upper 50s.

Tuesday will give us a chance of some showers early in the day, but it will be the evening hours that could become a little more interesting.

Any time after 5 pm, thunderstorms could start developing in the region and they will have a chance of being strong to severe with hail and wind the biggest threats.

Highs on Tuesday will be a bit cooler in the upper 70s.

Those thunderstorms will be moving eastward during the night Tuesday night as lows go into the mid 50s.

Wednesday will give us decreasing clouds and it will be a very nice day with highs near 80.

Thursday could give us another day with some strong storm possibilities with highs in the mid 80s.

I’ll be taking a closer look at the severe weather forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

