Sioux City officers honored for bravery in the line of duty

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller honored officers for saving lives at a ceremony Monday.

Officer Luke Peterson received the Sioux City Police Department’s “lifesaver” award after he dispatched himself to a child in distress. Peterson and his partner arrived on scene to find a child choking.

The pair started CPR, and the child survived.

“I got children. I have small children. So I mean, it’s a selfless victim and can’t change anything that way. So I instantly went to it so...,” said Officer Peterson.

Peterson says a packed council chamber showed just how much the Siouxland community supports its law enforcement partners.

Below is a full list of awards given at Monday’s ceremony:

Lifesaving – Officer Brooke Davies & Officer Brent Heald

Lifesaving – Officer Donald Schroeder & Officer Mike Simons

Lifesaving – Jeremy McClure, Officer Josh Fleckenstein & Officer Mackenzie Neely

Lifesaving – Officer Mackenzie Neely & Officer Lucas Petersen

Lifesaving – Officer Casey McBride

Community Policing – Lt. Judy Kellen, Officer Ryan Moritz & Marie Divis

Chief’s Appreciation - Gary Niles

Chief’s Appreciation – Kevin Sampson

Chief’s Appreciation – Dr. Ryan Meis

Achievement – Capt. Mark Kirkpatrick, Lt. Kevin Heineman, Sgt. Jay Hoogendyk & Officer Marc Hein

Chief’s Commendation – Judy Kellen & Chris Groves

Chief’s Commendation – Jerry Levay

Chief’s Citation – Richard Crosby

Chief’s Citation – Forde Fairchild

Civilian of the Year – Sarah Hadden

Officer of the Year – Detective Josh Tyler

