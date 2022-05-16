Advertisement

Sioux City officers honored for bravery in the line of duty

Officer Luke Peterson, a "lifesaver" award recipient, waits to be presented the award on Monday.
Officer Luke Peterson, a "lifesaver" award recipient, waits to be presented the award on Monday.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller honored officers for saving lives at a ceremony Monday.

Officer Luke Peterson received the Sioux City Police Department’s “lifesaver” award after he dispatched himself to a child in distress. Peterson and his partner arrived on scene to find a child choking.

The pair started CPR, and the child survived.

“I got children. I have small children. So I mean, it’s a selfless victim and can’t change anything that way. So I instantly went to it so...,” said Officer Peterson.

Peterson says a packed council chamber showed just how much the Siouxland community supports its law enforcement partners.

Below is a full list of awards given at Monday’s ceremony:

  • Lifesaving – Officer Brooke Davies & Officer Brent Heald
  • Lifesaving – Officer Donald Schroeder & Officer Mike Simons
  • Lifesaving – Jeremy McClure, Officer Josh Fleckenstein & Officer Mackenzie Neely
  • Lifesaving – Officer Mackenzie Neely & Officer Lucas Petersen
  • Lifesaving – Officer Casey McBride
  • Community Policing – Lt. Judy Kellen, Officer Ryan Moritz & Marie Divis
  • Chief’s Appreciation - Gary Niles
  • Chief’s Appreciation – Kevin Sampson
  • Chief’s Appreciation – Dr. Ryan Meis
  • Achievement – Capt. Mark Kirkpatrick, Lt. Kevin Heineman, Sgt. Jay Hoogendyk & Officer Marc Hein
  • Chief’s Commendation – Judy Kellen & Chris Groves
  • Chief’s Commendation – Jerry Levay
  • Chief’s Citation – Richard Crosby
  • Chief’s Citation – Forde Fairchild
  • Civilian of the Year – Sarah Hadden
  • Officer of the Year – Detective Josh Tyler

