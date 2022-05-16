Sioux City remembers fallen law enforcement officers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Local law enforcement officers, who lost their lives in the line of duty, were honored at a solemn ceremony in downtown Sioux City Monday.

Officers from several different agencies have died in the line of duty. All 11 were honored at the service today inside a packed City Council Chambers.

Eleven local law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty in the Siouxland area since the 1920s. And even though the most recent death was in 1993, the pain felt by family members is still present.

John Hermann, a former Woodbury County Corrections officer, died in a plane crash in 1993. His family attended Monday’s memorial service.

“It’s hard to believe next month is 29 years. But you know, it’s what’s so special about this city is, for 28 years we’ve been celebrating this day, which is a huge honor,” said Thomas Hermann, the brother of John Hermann.

Warren Hodgins was just 28 years-old when he died in a car accident while on-duty with the Sioux City Police Department in 1973. His family says he lived to be a police officer, and support his five kids.

“We were young, when the accident took place. He was a young himself 28 years old, with five kids. But I do have some good fond memories of him. He was my superhero. And he was he was my hero,” said Brian Hodgins, Warren’s son.

Alongside the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office and Sioux City Police Department, other agencies like the FBI and the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office also honored their fallen during the ceremony.

