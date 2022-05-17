Around Siouxland: Siouxland Pride Alliance Pride Prom

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s prom season and the Siouxland Pride Alliance has something to celebrate it.

The Pride Prom is an event for LGBTQ teens and their allies to dance and have fun. There will be a drag show, makeovers, and of course, music.

The Siouxland Pride Alliance Pride Prom takes place Friday May 27 at Girls Inc. of Sioux City at 7 p.m.

For any additional information, you can visit the Siouxland Pride Alliance Facebook page here.

