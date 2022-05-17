Advertisement

CUTE: Nashville Zoo welcomes baby fanaloka

Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.
Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.(Nashville Zoo)
By CNN
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Nashville Zoo recently welcomed this cute little creature.

If you are wondering what it is, you aren’t the only one.

Zoo officials say it’s a spotted fanaloka, which is a lesser-known carnivore from Madagascar. He was born on April 29.

Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.
Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.(Nashville Zoo)

The zoo said he’s the first spotted fanaloka to be born in the U.S.

For now, the pup and his parents are living life behind the scenes at the zoo.

There’s been no word on when they’ll be available for their public debut.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a structure fire in North Sioux City, SD early Tuesday morning.
Sioux Laundry facility a total loss after early morning fire, officials say
Matthew Ung
Police: Storm Lake man arrested after standoff Monday morning
An Iowa woman does her part to help with the baby formula shortage in her state.
Woman donates 45 gallons of breastmilk to help with baby formula shortage
Authorities say the driver is in critical condition
Train collides with pickup truck in Sioux City; Driver in critical condition
Officer Luke Peterson, a "lifesaver" award recipient, waits to be presented the award on Monday.
Sioux City officers honored for bravery in the line of duty

Latest News

Two Mid-South children hospitalized due to nationwide formula shortage
2 children admitted to Tennessee hospital due to nationwide formula shortage
A House panel is hearing about unexplained phenomena.
House holds UFO hearing
President Joe Biden presented public safety officer medals of valor at the White House. (POOL)
In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says ‘evil will not win’
Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, watch the jury arrive in the courtroom at the Fairfax...
GRAPHIC: Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp
Dr. Oz relying on star-power, a Trump endorsement to win Pennsylvania Senate race
Dr. Oz relying on star-power, a Trump endorsement to win Pennsylvania Senate race