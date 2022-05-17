Advertisement

Dr. Oz relying on star-power, a Trump endorsement to win Pennsylvania Senate race

Candidates make the final sprint before polls close on Tuesday.
By Molly Martinez
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Dr. Mehmet Oz’s campaign for senate is relying heavily on his star power, which according to American University political professor Capri Cafaro isn’t a bad strategy.

“Celebrity candidates are nothing new,” said Cafaro, “I think that they’re becoming more maybe, accepted because maybe the lines are blurring a little bit more. Between celebrity and politician.”

For voter Kelly Pardeu, celebrities adding their names to the ballot is an asset.

“They have influence, so I really don’t think there’s anything wrong with it,” said Pardeau.

But there is something that could hurt Dr. Oz’s chances, said Cafaro.

“He has never really lived in the state,” Cafaro said. “He doesn’t really have a direct connection, it’s really through his wife that he has the connection to Pennsylvania.”

He, and another GOP David McCormick, have been accused of carpet-bagging: a term used for politicians who don’t have a history of living where they’re running. That fissure has created an opening for Kathy Barnette. The mother of two is running as a far-right, anti-choice populist candidate. Recent polls show she’s now neck-and-neck with Oz and McCormick. But like the others, Barnette’s time in Pennsylvania has been short, which is a turnoff for some voters.

“You don’t know the people, you don’t know what the issues are in that state,” said Pardeau. “You can look it up, but if you don’t live it, you can’t really feel it.”

Barnette’s sudden surge in the polls has raised the attention of the Pennsylvania race’s star-maker.

Donald Trump is backing Dr. Oz and yet, he’s trying to have it both ways; claiming in a statement, Barnette cannot win, but if she does, he’ll be behind her all the way.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a structure fire in North Sioux City, SD early Tuesday morning.
Sioux Laundry facility a total loss after early morning fire, officials say
Matthew Ung
Police: Storm Lake man arrested after standoff Monday morning
An Iowa woman does her part to help with the baby formula shortage in her state.
Woman donates 45 gallons of breastmilk to help with baby formula shortage
Authorities say the driver is in critical condition
Train collides with pickup truck in Sioux City; Driver in critical condition
Officer Luke Peterson, a "lifesaver" award recipient, waits to be presented the award on Monday.
Sioux City officers honored for bravery in the line of duty

Latest News

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
South Dakota state Republicans prepare for possibility of illegal abortion
Gov. Pete Ricketts (File Photo)
SCOTUS abortion ruling could spur special session, Ricketts says in CNN interview
Three candidates will be on the November ballot to become Nebraska's next governor.
Decision 2022: Candidates chosen in race to be Nebraska’s next governor
Jim Pillen
Jim Pillen wins Republican nomination for governor in Nebraska primary election
Adrian Smith
Incumbent Adrian Smith wins Republican primary for Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District