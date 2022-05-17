Advertisement

New Iowa law requires more ethanol in state’s gasoline

Gov. Kim Reynolds signs Iowa's E-15 bill into law
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs Iowa's E-15 bill into law
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRAIRIE CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa is the first state in the nation to require most gas stations to sell fuel with at least 15% ethanol under a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Reynolds signed the bill Tuesday on a farm near Prairie City, about 20 miles east of Des Moines. The Republican governor signed the bill on a flatbed wagon backed by tractors and corn planters, highlighting what she called a victory for Iowa farmers and biofuels advocates.

The ethanol industry consumes about half of Iowa’s corn crop. The state leads the nation in corn and ethanol production. Most gas sold in Iowa and across the country is blended with 10% ethanol.

