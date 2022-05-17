Advertisement

Man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2020 Norfolk shooting

DeShawn Gleaton Jr.
DeShawn Gleaton Jr.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A jury has found a man accused of a fatal Norfolk, Nebraska shooting guilty on multiple counts, including murder.

According to court documents, Deshawn Gleaton Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Haley Christiansen. He was also found guilty of first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with a witness.

The murder conviction stems from an incident on July 12, 2020 in Norfolk. Authorities say a shooting happened at a home in the 1100 block of Blaine Street.

After finding Christiansen with gunshot injuries, authorities took her to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Gleaton was later arrested at an apartment in Sioux City.

Gleaton is scheduled to be sentenced on July 21, 2022, a little over two years after the fatal shooting. The trial had been delayed multiple times due to concerns with COVID-19.

