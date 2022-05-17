Advertisement

Morning showers and severe storm chances move in on Tuesday

Storm chances return late in the afternoon and evening hours where we could see some storms turn severe. There is a marginal and slight risk for severe weather across most of the viewing area for today. If storms do develop, they could bring strong and damaging winds, hail, and we cannot rule out a spin up tornado or two, although wind and hail will remain our primary threats today.(KTIV)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a mild start to our work week, Tuesday looks to bring in more cloud cover, cooler temperatures, and the chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms developing across the viewing area.

This morning we are seeing some light showers move across Siouxland with even a few rumbles of thunder possible. Otherwise starting off the day mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. A light eastern breeze is moving through the region as we start the morning between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

This afternoon we look to warm up into the upper 70s and a southeastern breeze will pick up between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Storm chances return late in the afternoon and evening hours where we could see some storms turn severe. There is a marginal and slight risk for severe weather across most of the viewing area for today. If storms do develop, they could bring strong and damaging winds, hail, and we cannot rule out a spin up tornado or two, although wind and hail will remain our primary threats today.

Tonight expect lingering showers and thunderstorms early on, otherwise staying mostly cloudy. Lows will get back into the 50s overnight and the wind will settle some and shift to a northwest wind between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

We look to gradual clear the skies for our Wednesday with highs nearing 80 degrees.

For a complete look at our 10-day forecast and the latest on the storm chances be sure to tune in to News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.

