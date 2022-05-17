Advertisement

Muskies knot up Clark Cup series in game two with 3-0 win over Caps

By Austin Tanner
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After taking a tough loss in game one of the Clark Cup Finals to Madison, the Muskies bounced back in a big way shutting out the Caps 3-0 and tying the series up at 1-1. Bennett Shimek, Owen Fowler and Ralfs Bergmanis all scored for Sioux City in the second matchup of the series, while goalie Alex Tracey put up a 20-shot shutout on the Capitols to send the series to Madison all knotted up.

Games three and four start this Friday in Madison, puck drop for Friday’s matchup is set for 7:05 p.m.

