Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse to perform at Battery Park

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced another act in their 2022 Summer Concert Series lineup at Battery Park.

Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse are to co-headline Rockzilla Summer Tour featuring special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. The Rockzilla Tour is slated to visit 24 venues across the US, including Battery Park on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

VIP tickets and other pre-sales will kick off Tuesday, May 17 at 11 a.m. with all tickets on sale to the general public by Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in person at the hotel Rock Shop.

Papa Roach, a two-time Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling alternative hard rock band with 20 years in the genre, just recently celebrated the release of their 11th studio album, EGO TRIP. While Falling in Reverse has seen its latest single “Zombified” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs Chart.

Also having many hit singles under their belt is the heavy metal band Bad Wolves, which found fame from their first single, a cover of The Cranberries’ 1994 hit “Zombie.” And platinum-certified quintet Hollywood Undead recently just shared their new single and music video “Wild In These Streets.”

Battery Park events are open to all ages.

Upcoming concerts in Anthem

SongBlast: Dueling Guitars May 20, 2022

SongBlast: Dueling Guitars May 21, 2022

Puddle of Mudd June 3, 2022

Chelcie Lynn June 10, 2022

Glam Slam Metal Jam June 25, 2022



Upcoming concerts in battery Park

Trace Adkins July 15, 2022

Little Big Town June 23

Rockzilla Summer Tour Aug. 12, 2022



