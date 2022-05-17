Sheriff: Driver goes into cardiac arrest, causes crash in Sac County, IA

SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Northwest Iowa authorities say a crash occurred Sunday after an elderly woman went into cardiac arrest while driving.

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office says on May 15 they were called to a two-vehicle accident east of Sac City at the intersection of Highway 71 and 255th Street. Authorities say at about 12:10 p.m. a truck stopped at the intersection was struck from behind by a sedan.

The driver of the sedan, 71-year-old Jayne Barekas of Sac City, was reportedly in cardiac arrest at the time of the accident. The sheriff’s office says witnesses to the crash pulled Barekas from the car and began CPR. She was eventually transported to a local hospital before being sent to Des Moines in critical condition.

The driver of the truck, 68-year-old Jeffrey Grodahl of Lytton, Iowa, was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.