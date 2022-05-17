Sheriff: Omaha man stole responder’s vehicle after fatal crash near Wisner, NE

WEST POINT, Neb. (KTIV) - A man from Omaha, Nebraska was arrested over the weekend after authorities say he stole a vehicle following a fatal accident.

The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office says just after midnight on May 14 they received a report of an accident two miles east of Wisner, Nebraska on Highway 275. Authorities say the crash happened when a westbound sedan crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound pickup.

The driver of the pickup, Curt Lantz Jr. of Beemer, Nebraska, was taken to a local hospital before being transported to Omaha. A passenger in the pickup, Tara Lantz of Beemer, was pronounced dead at the scene.

When first responders got to the scene, they were unable to find the driver of the sedan, Jacob Kenney of Omaha. Authorities say during the search, one of the first responders discovered that his personal vehicle was missing.

After this discovery, surrounding counties were told to be on the lookout for the responder’s stolen vehicle. Eventually, the vehicle was located near Pilger, Nebraska. Authorities say they made contact with the driver, Kenney, and he was transported to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Once treated, Kenney was arrested on multiple charges and taken to the Madison County Jail. He has since bonded out.

