Sioux Laundry facility a total loss after early morning fire, officials say

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD (KTIV) - Emergency crews responded early Tuesday morning to a fire in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

Crews responded at 3:30 AM to a fire at Sioux Laundry located in the 500 block of Centennial Drive. Heavy, black smoke billowed out of the facility as flames came through the roof.

Emergency management said the building is a total loss. This isn’t the first fire at Sioux Laundry. KTIV reported on a structure fire at the same facility in Nov. 2020.

North Sioux City Fire Department was assisted by Sergeant Bluff Fire and Rescue. MidAmerican Energy was also on scene.

This is a developing story. More information will be added when available.

