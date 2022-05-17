Advertisement

Sioux Laundry facility a total loss after early morning fire, officials say

Crews responded to a structure fire in North Sioux City, SD early Tuesday morning.
Crews responded to a structure fire in North Sioux City, SD early Tuesday morning.(KTIV)
By Claire Bradshaw
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD (KTIV) - Emergency crews responded early Tuesday morning to a fire in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

Crews responded at 3:30 AM to a fire at Sioux Laundry located in the 500 block of Centennial Drive. Heavy, black smoke billowed out of the facility as flames came through the roof.

Emergency management said the building is a total loss. This isn’t the first fire at Sioux Laundry. KTIV reported on a structure fire at the same facility in Nov. 2020.

North Sioux City Fire Department was assisted by Sergeant Bluff Fire and Rescue. MidAmerican Energy was also on scene.

This is a developing story. More information will be added when available.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Ung
Police: Storm Lake man arrested after standoff Monday morning
An Iowa woman does her part to help with the baby formula shortage in her state.
Woman donates 45 gallons of breastmilk to help with baby formula shortage
Authorities say the driver is in critical condition
Train collides with pickup truck in Sioux City; Driver in critical condition
Officer Luke Peterson, a "lifesaver" award recipient, waits to be presented the award on Monday.
Sioux City officers honored for bravery in the line of duty
Michael Lang listens to day two of testimony in his murder trial. Lang is accused of killing...
Jury convicts Michael Lang of first-degree murder in the killing of Iowa State Trooper

Latest News

Dog Walk Forecast: Beau
Dog Walk Forecast: Beau
There is a marginal and slight risk for severe weather across most of the viewing area for...
Storm Team 4 Hailey Barrus's Tuesday Forecast
KTIV East Heelan Baseball 5-16-22
KTIV East Heelan Baseball 5-16-22
KTIV Muskies game 2 5-16-22
KTIV Muskies game 2 5-16-22