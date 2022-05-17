Still a couple storm chances through the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It turned into a day of rain in parts of Siouxland with even some severe storms forming in southern Siouxland with heavy rain falling in southern Wayne County.

There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms into early tonight with the most likely area for strong to severe storms to be in southern Siouxland with lows in the mid 50s.

We could start off with a few morning clouds on Wednesday before we clear out our skies and see highs near 80 degrees.

While we can’t rule out an evening thundershower on Wednesday, we should mostly stay dry tomorrow night with lows in the mid 50s.

Thursday will get warmer and more humid again with highs in the upper 80s.

By late in the day on Thursday, a few thunderstorms may try to form along a cold front that will be moving through Siouxland and if they do form there will be a chance of them being strong to severe.

We dry things back out on Friday and much cooler weather will be moving in with highs in the mid 60s only.

I’ll be taking a closer look at our storm chances tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

