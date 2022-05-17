Strong and severe thunderstorms possible in Siouxland today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Strong to severe storms have already impacted many of our northeastern Nebraska counties. The hail remains the biggest threat for the early day storms across the region. Up to ping-pong ball sized hail was reported to the south of Wayne, Nebraska around 11:15 AM. We will continue to see this line of storms track off to the east over the course of this afternoon.

Very small portions of southern Siouxland have been placed in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms throughout the day today, with nearly all of the rest of our central and southern counties in a Slight and Marginal risk for severe weather. The biggest threats with these storms will be strong and damaging winds, large sized hail, and a couple of tornados are also possible especially in southern Siouxland. The timeframe for the storms to start firing up is dependent on how much of a clearing we can see this afternoon. Sioux City has the best chance of seeing storms between 4 and 8 PM tonight.

Highs this afternoon are expected to get into the mid 70s across the region and a southeastern breeze looks to pick up between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Tonight, storms will remain possible through the overnight hours otherwise staying mostly cloudy with lows dipping into the 50s.

We look to clear the skies for our Wednesday, but more storm chances are on the horizon for later this week.

For the latest information on the storms today and a complete look at our 10-day forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.