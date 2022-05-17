Advertisement

Man charged in fatal Memorial Day shooting pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

Marvin Hildreth
Marvin Hildreth(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An Iowa man has entered a plea agreement for multiple crimes in Siouxland, including fatally shooting a man on Memorial Day last year.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Marvin Hildreth, of Whiting, has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and going armed with intent for a shooting near Luton, Iowa on May 31, 2021. He also pleaded guilty to eluding and intimidation with a dangerous weapon for an incident in Monona County, Iowa.

Hildreth entered the plea agreement on May 13. He was originally charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Russel Mohr of Mapleton, Iowa.

The Memorial Day shooting happened outside a Luton home in the 1900 block of 250th Street. A criminal complaint says Hildreth drove up, exchanged words with Mohr, and fired several times before driving off. Hildreth’s plea agreement says he shot Mohr “solely by reason of sudden, violent and irresistible passion resulting from serious provocation.”

Documents say Hildreth’s other charges come from an assault in Monona County in 2020. In June of that year, Hildreth reportedly assaulted Leopoldo Cantu of Onawa, Iowa. During the assault, authorities say Hildreth fired a gun near Cantu. After the incident, deputies with the Monona County Sheriff’s Office located Hildreth and took him into custody after a short pursuit.

In the plea agreement, the charges from the shooting and the charges from the Monona County assault will run consecutively, with Hildreth expected to serve 20 years in prison.

