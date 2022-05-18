Advertisement

Another chance of some severe weather for Thursday

Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook
By Ron Demers
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a beautiful day to get out and enjoy with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s for many of us.

Western Siouxland could see a slight chance of a late day thunderstorms although otherwise we’ll keep things pretty quiet tonight with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 50s.

We’ll be heating up big time on Thursday when the 90-degree mark may be hit in parts of Siouxland and it will be windy as well with gusts over 30 miles per hour possible.

By late in the day Thursday, we’ll see a cold front pushing into the region and this could be enough to spark off a few thunderstorms, especially in eastern Siouxland.

If those storms are able to form, some could become strong to severe with hail and wind the primary threats although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, especially in northeastern Siouxland.

Those storms will be moving to the east Thursday night leaving us with breezy and much cooler conditions on Friday with highs in the low to mid 60s with quite a few clouds left over.

Saturday is looking like a mostly cloudy and cool day with maybe even a chance of a rain showers with highs only in the upper 50s.

Sunday should give us the sunshine back and we’ll start to warm things back up a bit with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

I’ll be taking a closer look at the storms in your forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6 and 10.

