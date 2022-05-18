Around Siouxland: Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Yoga at the Nature Center

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center has the answer for doing yoga out in nature.

Yoga at the Nature Center is a chance to get some yoga in without worrying about the not so clean features of the woods. It’s a yoga class for beginners and intermediate yogis.

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Yoga at the Nature Center takes place Saturday May 21 at the Nature Center at 10 a.m.

