Around Siouxland: Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Yoga at the Nature Center

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center has the answer for doing yoga out in nature.

Yoga at the Nature Center is a chance to get some yoga in without worrying about the not so clean features of the woods. It’s a yoga class for beginners and intermediate yogis.

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Yoga at the Nature Center takes place Saturday May 21 at the Nature Center at 10 a.m.

If you want more information, you can visit their Facebook page here.

Around Siouxland: Siouxland Pride Alliance Pride Prom
Around Siouxland: Flywheel Supply Power of the Past
Around Siouxland: Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Yoga at the Nature Center
Around Siouxland: Siouxland Pride Alliance Pride Prom
